Zimbabwe Pushes Ahead with Mt Hampden New City Project

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe’s Cabinet says progress is continuing on the development of the planned new city at Mt Hampden where the country’s new Parliament building is already complete.

Information Minister Zhemu Soda gave the update during a post-Cabinet press briefing outlining advances in land acquisition, infrastructure development and administrative planning for the project.

“Cabinet noted the progress in the Development of the New City at Mt Hampden,” Soda said.

He said work had accelerated following approval of the city’s master plan with an implementation model, organisational structure and key appointments already put in place.

The government has identified 48 farms covering more than 15 300 hectares for the establishment of the new city.

Soda said 33 of the parent farms had so far been acquired.

“The estimated preliminary compensation value was set at US$75 616 403.10 for the 254 properties with six properties having been compensated so far,” he said.

He added that relocation of affected landowners and land reform beneficiaries had not yet begun as compensation payments were still pending.

The Mt Hampden project is intended to become Zimbabwe’s new administrative and commercial hub, west of Harare.

Soda said construction of the new Parliament building, together with related support infrastructure and civil works, had now been completed.

He added that Presidential Villas and conference facilities linked to the development are expected to be finished by the end of June 2026.

“Access roads around the New Parliament were completed, with title processing for the development of the Zimbabwe Cyber City underway,” he said.

The Cyber City project is expected to include commercial, residential and technology-focused developments as part of the wider urban plan.

Cabinet has now directed that appointments to the New City Board be formally communicated alongside the release of a budget to operationalise the city administration and secretariat.

Soda said the Ministry of Lands and Rural Development had also been instructed to complete the gazetting of all farms earmarked for the project and determine final compensation values, including arrangements for the relocation of affected farmers.

The Mt Hampden development is one of Zimbabwe’s flagship infrastructure projects under its broader modernisation agenda.