Stanbic Unveils Growth-Focused Banking Campaign

Leading financial service institution Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has launched a brand thematic campaign aimed at promoting sustainable economic development through the provision of relevant, innovative and client-centric financial solutions.

The brand campaign, aptly named, ‘Bank On Growth’, reaffirms Stanbic Bank’s customer centricity and pursuit for innovation by extending its role beyond traditional financial services to one of insight, partnership, and long-term value creation.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Head of Brand and Marketing, Tariro Memo, said the Bank on growth integrated campaign is a strategic brand and business initiative designed to reaffirm Stanbic Bank’s position as a trusted partner in the growth journeys of individuals, businesses and communities across Zimbabwe.

Memo said ‘Bank On Growth’ was crafted on the back of a realization that the prevailing economic environment is becoming increasingly dynamic and opportunity-driven, a situation which dictates that the role of a bank must extend beyond traditional banking.

“Driven by the mantra ‘’Zimbabwe is our home, we drive her growth” which highlights an obligation to drive local economic growth, the ‘Bank On Growth’ campaign is anchored on a clear and compelling proposition ensuring that growth is possible when ambition is matched with the right financial partner,” said Memo.

She said ‘Bank On Growth’ shifts the conversation from transactional banking to transformational outcomes that support and allow clients to expand businesses, build wealth, invest confidently, and secure their financial futures.

Memo said ‘Bank On Growth’ is more than a brand campaign adding that it reflects how Stanbic Bank partners with its clients every day.

“We understand that growth looks different for each client, whether it is scaling a business, acquiring a home, or building long-term wealth. Our role is to provide financial solutions, expertise, and support that makes that growth possible,” said Memo.

She said the ‘Bank On Growth’ campaign works hand in glove with Stanbic Bank’s broader purpose which is to drive Africa’s growth by delivering financial solutions that create value.

Memo said the Standard Bank Group subsidiary continues to support Zimbabwe’s entrepreneurial ecosystem through business financing and working capital solutions, Africa China trade, and asset finance as well as advisory support to help businesses scale sustainably.

She said Stanbic Bank supports corporates and commercial clients through structured finance and sector-specific solutions, transactional banking and cash flow optimization and Investment as well as business expansion support.

Memo said Stanbic Bank further supports individuals and households by offering home loans, property financing, vehicle and personal loans, savings, investment, and wealth creation products.

She said Stanbic Bank also has a commitment to serve its High-Net-Worth Clients in different segments through a bespoke wealth management solution, investment advisory services and tailored financial planning.

“The ‘Bank On Growth’ campaign focuses on deepening engagement, strengthening relationships, and converting brand affinity into measurable business outcomes. Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is committed to walking alongside its clients, enabling progress, unlocking potential, and helping individuals and businesses move forward with certainty,” she said.

Memo said the envisioned outcome of the campaign is that when customers encounter the phrase ‘Bank On Growth’, the intended associations must include a bank that understands ambition, a partner that enables growth, a brand that represents opportunity and forward momentum.