Blanket Mine Records 17 Percent Rise In Annual Gold Production

New York Stock Exchange-listed company, Caledonia Mining Corporation has announced an annual gold production of 67,476 ounces in the year ended 31 December 2021 at its Gwanda-based subsidiary Blanket Mine, representing a 17 percent increase on 2020 annual production.

The company also recorded gold production of 18,604 ounces in 2021’s fourth quarter representing a 24 percent increase on the 15,012 ounces produced in 2020’s corresponding quarter.

Speaking on the announcement, the company CEO, Steve Curtis applauded Caledonia staff adding that the completion of the Central Shaft allows the gold producer to now evaluate other investment opportunities

“This has been an outstanding performance and a tremendous team effort. I would like to thank all our employees for their hard work in achieving this result and that we were able to exceed our revised annual production guidance.

“The commissioning of the Central Shaft, record gold production, along with a continued commitment to safety, all in one year, is an outstanding achievement and testament to the quality of the Caledonia technical team.

“Now that the Central Shaft is complete, the Company will also focus on other areas of its growth strategy, as we continue to evaluate investment opportunities, with a vision of becoming a multi-asset gold producer,” he said.

Meanwhile, gold production for 2022 is expected to be between 73,000 to 80,000 ounces1