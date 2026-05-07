CAB 3 strengthens constitutional governance — ZPSAA

The Zimbabwe Presidential Scholarship Alumni Association for Economic Development has described the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill as a critical step towards strengthening constitutional governance and institutional efficiency.

Making its submission at the Parliament of Zimbabwe, the association highlighted that the Bill complies fully with both procedural and substantive constitutional requirements.

ZPSAA chairperson, Mr Roncemore Mhlanga, said the Bill provides a practical framework for long-term planning and execution of national programmes.

“CAB 3 presents an opportunity for Zimbabwe to consolidate its developmental trajectory by ensuring institutional stability and policy consistency. The proposed seven-year presidential term allows Government to implement long-term projects without disruption from frequent electoral cycles,” he said.

Mr Mhlanga added that the high cost of elections has been a burden on the national fiscus.

ZPSAA vice chairperson, Dr Limukani Mathe, said the amendment process reinforces the supremacy of the Constitution.

“CAB 3 derives its legitimacy from the Constitution itself. Lawful amendments undertaken through Parliament affirm the rule of law and ensure that institutional changes are grounded in legality rather than arbitrary decisions,” he said.

Dr Mathe noted that modern constitutional systems must be flexible to remain relevant.

“A resilient Constitution is one that allows orderly reform. CAB 3 demonstrates Zimbabwe’s commitment to constitutionalism by enabling necessary adjustments within the legal framework,” he added.

ZPSAA also stressed that Parliament, as a representative body, plays a central role in ensuring democratic accountability.

Ms Primrose Miga, the association’s Liaison Director, said the Bill has undergone extensive public and political scrutiny.

“The involvement of Parliament ensures that the amendment process reflects participatory democracy. This is consistent with international best practices on constitutional reform,” she said.

She further noted that aligning governance structures with development priorities is essential.

“Adjustments to institutional design can improve administrative efficiency and enhance service delivery, ultimately benefiting citizens,” she said.