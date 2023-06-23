Catalysing Change: The Tale of Socioeconomic Transformation in Rural Zimbabwe

By Tendai Makaripe

In the verdant expanse of Zimbabwe, where the heart of the nation beats in rhythm with its rural populace, 67 percent of its citizens find their homes.

Though the rural landscape paints a peaceful picture of rural charm, it often belies the hard reality.

Many of these settlements, while rich in tradition and community spirit, grapple with systemic challenges that stifle their potential.

Their narratives are punctuated with tales of infrastructure deficiencies – a dearth of transport facilities making travel an arduous task, erratic electricity supply casting long shadows of uncertainty, and water and sanitation systems that are, at best, rudimentary.

These issues, formidable as they are, pose significant obstacles to the broader development of these rural areas.

Yet, amidst these challenges, there are glimmers of change.

In the nooks and corners of this rural expanse, socioeconomic transformation is not just a distant dream, but an unfolding reality.

In Chikomba East, about 150 kilometers southeast of the capital, Harare in Mashonaland East province, life for the ordinary folk appears to be on an upward trajectory courtesy of various socioeconomic development initiatives being implemented.

Understanding that rural communities often grapple with a plethora of socioeconomic and political challenges, 263Chat embarked on a tour of the constituency to appreciate how people are coping with the tough environment that Zimbabweans find themselves in today.

Research and interviews carried out by this publication revealed that while the economic climate is highly favourable, a majority of people in the area are getting empowered to sustain their lives.

The traditional leadership, comprising nine headmen, each received a motorbike from the constituency’s representative in Parliament, Felix Mhona.

The rationale behind the gesture was that headmen are instrumental in coordinating community development, overseeing administrative duties, resolving disputes, and providing a crucial link between the government and local communities.

Due to the vast geographical spaces within villages in Chikomba East, mobility is a key challenge that often hinders the execution of their responsibilities.

Research has noted that motorbikes are ideal for navigating the rough terrains that are common in the area, enabling village heads to reach remote areas that are ordinarily inaccessible by cars.

“Because of this, they are able to frequently keep in touch with happenings in their areas, address pending issues quickly, and ensure as well as facilitate better service delivery in the area,” said Lovemore Masunungure, the development coordinator for Chikomba East member of Parliament Felix Mhona.

“Ultimately, this contributes to better governance and enhanced living conditions.”

Headmen who benefitted include Tambaoga, Mutengwa, Mudavanhu, Mupawose, Madamombe, among others.

“I would like to thank honorable Mhona for the assistance. You know accessing the area is not easy when you do not have a convenient mode of transport,” Headman Hokonya told 263Chat.

“Because of this, I am able to quickly attend to issues, navigate the area easily and this promotes development that we need in the area,” he said.

About 450 out of 750 village heads received bicycles for the same purpose from Mhona.

Investing in the economic development of youths in areas like Chikomba holds immense potential for both their individual growth and the holistic progress of the country.

Research has shown that the youth represent the future and constitute a substantial portion of the population in Zimbabwe.

Hence, their economic empowerment can stimulate growth, reduce poverty, and contribute to national economic diversification.

Additionally, youth economic in rural areas is crucial in mitigating rural-urban migration, which often leads to overcrowding in urban areas and the depletion of human resources in rural zones.

When youths are equipped with skills, resources, and opportunities in their hometowns, they are more likely to stay and contribute to local development, helping to balance the rural-urban divide.

263Chat established that youths in Chikomba are benefitting from various projects that can help them fight poverty.

There is goat project called ‘goat pass it on’ where 600 goats were disbursed to all branches in the constituency got 5 does.

As soon as the does birth young ones, the offspring is passed to the next person and the cycle continues.

“This project is targeting 2000 youths and we hope that by the end of two years, the number would have doubled,” said Masunungure.

One beneficiary who resides under headman Mupawose, Tatenda Kabasa told 263Chat that “The goat project is likely to benefit many youths in the area quickly because goats’ gestation period is short and they sometimes birth two kids,” she said.

“I am grateful because these projects are benefiting youths regardless of political affiliation.”

Youth drug abuse in Zimbabwe is a serious social problem that affects the health and well-being of young people, especially those in rural areas.

Drug abuse can lead to poor academic performance, violence, crime, HIV/AIDS, and mental disorders. “Moreover, drug abuse hinders the economic development of the youth, who are the future of the nation. Therefore, there is a need to implement effective prevention and treatment programs that target the root causes of drug abuse, such as poverty, unemployment, lack of education, and social exclusion,” said economist Kwazinkosi Tshuma.

In line with this initiative, 263Chat was made to understand that a number of sports galas have been conducted where youths would be given goats for participating.

During those programs, the gospel against drug and substance abuse would be preached so as to cultivate a sense of responsibility among the youths.

At the last sports tournament held on May 1 at Rutandira School in ward 23 Manyanga, 208 goats were disbursed, benefitting each youth who participated in the tournament.

Women in the constituency are also economically benefitting from the Mukando scheme wherein they receive money for income generating projects.

Masunungure told 263Chat that Mhona disbursed a combined total of US$22 000 to the constituency’s 22 districts.

Each district got US$1000 which women are supposed to share in groups.

The National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) is a quintessential roadmap established for the period of 2021-2025.

The NDS1 is an integral part of Zimbabwe’s agenda to become an empowered and prosperous Upper Middle-Income Society by the year 2030.

Gender equality and women’s empowerment are salient pillars of the NDS1.

The strategy acknowledges the multifaceted hurdles that women in Zimbabwe encounter, particularly in obtaining financial support, acquiring land, gaining access to education and healthcare, and securing political representation.

In response to these persistent challenges, the NDS1 outlines an array of strategic measures and programs designed to confront and overcome these obstacles.

Through its initiatives, the NDS1 aims to promote and enhance gender equality and empower women across Zimbabwe, thereby contributing significantly to the country’s socio-economic development.

