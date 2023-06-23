ICASA 2023 Preparations Underway

National AIDS Council (NAC) has confirmed that preparations for the 22nd International Conference on AIDS and STIs in Africa (ICASA) are now underway.

The event is scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe, a country known for its proactive response to HIV/AIDS, from December 4th to 9th, 2023.

During a media sensitization workshop at ZIPAM, NAC Communications Director, Medelina Dube, expressed that the preparations for the conference are currently in an advanced stage.

“We are expecting not less than 12000 people and we are working flat out to make sure the event is a success. This conference is an opportunity to share experiences, learn from each other, and come up with sustainable solutions to the challenges posed by HIV/AIDS and STIs.

“A lot happens during such a visit and the country might be left with a high HIV burden after the event hence we need to sensitize the community on HIV and STIs. When talk about HIV, we are demarcating sex hence we need to find new words to attract our audience so that people keep learning,” she added.

Dube further emphasized the importance of raising awareness about HIV and STIs within the community, given the potential impact of such a large-scale event.

The Zimbabwean government has taken the lead in organizing the conference, receiving support from local and international organizations. The organizing committee is working closely with various stakeholders to ensure the conference’s success. Efforts are being made to showcase Zimbabwe as a tourist destination, aiming to not only stimulate the country’s economy but also inspire attendees to return for personal travel and tourism purposes.

Furthermore, the Zimbabwean government is implementing necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the conference. Emphasis will be placed on vaccination and other preventive measures to ensure the safety of all attendees.

The conference will cover a wide range of topics related to HIV/AIDS and STIs, including prevention, treatment, stigma and discrimination, community and health system responses, and social and economic factors. It will provide a platform for experts, policymakers, and civil society organizations from across Africa and the world to share their experiences and best practices.

It will also highlight the importance of employing innovative approaches to address the current challenges faced by individuals living with HIV/AIDS and STIs.

