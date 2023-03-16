CCC Demands Voter Registration Blitz Extension

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) will soon engage the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to demand for an extension of the ongoing voter registration blitz which has been hampered by frequent technical difficulties leading to slowing down of the registration process.

ZEC embarked on a final 10-day nationwide voter registration blitz ending on 21 March.

Some of the major challenges hampering the voter registration blitz include the frequent malfunctioning of Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) machines, scarcity of kits, electricity supply challenges and the impact of cyclone Freddy in certain areas.

Addressing the media in Harare this morning, CCC’s Election Directorate member Ellen Shiriyedenga said the blitz has received overwhelming response from prospective first time voters only to be frustrated by the slow pace of registration owing to fewer and malfunctioning BVR machines.

“Firstly (among recommendations to ZEC) is the extension of the voter registration blitz in areas that have experienced delays. As the CCC we are in the process of compiling the list of areas that have been affected for example in Chipinge because of cyclone Freddy there was no registration which took place and also the malfunctioning of ZEC machines,” said Shiriyedenga.

“There were quite a number of BVR machines malfunctioning. We have for example in Gutu Central, Ward 35 there was one machine in Mabugu primary school and that machine malfunctioned and it only started to work at 3 pm. Subsequently ZEC was only able to register 7 people that day because remember the cut-off time is 5pm.”

CCC says it will engage ZEC once it completes compiling areas that were affected by various factors and the length of the delays will determine the duration of the proposed voter registration extension.

She also encouraged ZEC to enhance the number of BVR kits available to register potential voters in places like Hatcliff and Epworth where there is a strong demand due to their dense populations.

This week ZEC confirmed facing technical difficulties at some of its registration centres.

“ZEC hereby notifies the public that it is currently experiencing technical difficulties at some of it’s registration centres. This is due to shortages of electricity affecting the charging of the BVR kits. The situation is worsened by the cloudy weather which affects the solar powered BVR kits,” state ZEC.

A successful voter registration blitz is expected to give over 2 million eligible persons currently not on the voters roll a last chance to register before the voters roll is closed for elections.

