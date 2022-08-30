Chamisa Offside On U.N Supervised Elections- Prof Moyo

Former Cabinet Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo yesterday called out Citizens Coalition for Change leader, Nelson Chamisa over his recent remarks which advocated for the United Nationa supervised 2023 elections as a way to mitigate alleged rigging by the ruling Zanu-PF.

Addressing a “Thank You” rally at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba on Sunday, Chamisa also urged his supporters to vote in large numbers to make vote rigging difficult.

“We expect reforms to be done before elections, but even if they refuse, go in numbers and vote to make rigging impossible. I am talking to the UN, SADC Southern African Development Community] and AU [African Union] because the UN should be there, polling agents at every polling station and all eyes should be on the election,” Chamisa told his supporters.

However, Professor Moyo ploughed into Chamisa’s remarks arguing that this is the opposition leader’s desperate call ahead of the polls.

“It is thus not just rich but crass opportunism and crude cynicism for Nelson Chamisa within 10 months before the next election, to call for UN-supervised polls; when he has done absolutely nothing for 48 months, since the ConCourt dismissed his poll petition on 24 Aug 2018!

“Clearly, Nelson Chamsa is calling for UN-supervised polls and electoral reforms 10 months before the 2023 poll, as a desperate election manifesto, after he wasted 48 months doing zero; save to form a #CCC that still has no values, no ideology, no constitution and no structures,” Moyo said.

Zimbabwe has a history of contested elections since the turn of the millennium, and Chamisa refused to concede defeat in the 2018 elections to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whom he accused of stealing the vote with the aid of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

