Chegutu’s Hopewell Farm Residents Decry Corrupt Leadership, Land Invasions

Hopewell farm residents gather to vent their frustration over alleged rampant corruption by a local headman and land invasions that have plagued the area. Irked by the illegal sale and redistribution of land by community leaders, residents are calling for the immediate halt to wanton sale of land. Hopewell farm is a tract of land with associated buildings devoted to agriculture ,situated in Chegutu,Mashonaland West Zimbabwe.

Watch the video below for more details:

You can listen to the audio on Sound Cloud on the link below: