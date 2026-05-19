Chivayo Ex-Mother-in-Law Arrested in US$1.4m Trust Fund Fraud Case



A senior bank manager and ex-mother-in-law of Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo has been arrested in connection with an alleged US$1.4 million fraud involving a children’s trust account, police have said.

Tabitha Madzikanda, a senior card manager at FBC Bank, was picked up by detectives on Tuesday morning over allegations that she conspired with other bank officials to siphon funds from a trust set up for Chivayo’s children.

The trust forms part of a US$5 million divorce settlement between Chivayo and his ex-wife, Sonja Madzikanda, who is Tabitha’s daughter.

Investigators allege that Madzikanda and others attempted to divert the money towards a property development project involving cluster houses, and also sought to remove Chivayo as a signatory on the account.

Police further allege she was involved in cyber-related offences linked to the circulation of AI-generated images purporting to show Mr Chivayo meeting South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

A source close to the investigation claimed preliminary findings indicated the images were generated from a device linked to Madzikanda, allegedly intended to suggest a false meeting between the two men.

“She is accused of trying to create confusion and imply there was an unsanctioned meeting with the president,” the source said.

Madzikanda has reportedly been arrested alongside her daughter. Both are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.