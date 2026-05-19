Zimbabwe’s Medical Aid Overhaul Risks Creating a Regulator Without Control Over Costs

Zimbabwe’s move to expand the Insurance and Pensions Commission’s (IPEC) authority over medical aid societies is being framed as a major win for consumer protection. But beneath the reform lies a difficult question: can a regulator truly protect policyholders in a system it does not control?

On April 24, 2026, the government gazetted the Insurance and Pensions Commission Amendment Act, formally bringing medical aid societies under IPEC’s registration, supervision, and regulatory oversight. The move significantly broadens the regulator’s mandate, placing it in charge of monitoring not only schemes themselves but also their subsidiaries and associated entities.

On paper, it is a consolidation of oversight aimed at improving accountability, transparency, and fairness. In practice, however, it may create a structural contradiction.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health and Child Care is reportedly advancing regulatory changes that would prevent medical aid societies from owning or operating healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and laboratories. If implemented, the proposal would force schemes to exit investments that many say were designed not as commercial expansions, but as a way to stabilise costs and guarantee access to care.

This is where the tension becomes clear.

IPEC’s central mandate is to protect policyholders. But in the medical aid sector, protection is not simply about financial compliance. It is about whether members can actually access treatment without crippling shortfalls, unpredictable billing, or being turned away in favour of cash-paying patients.

For many schemes, owning or partnering directly with healthcare facilities has been one of the few mechanisms for managing costs and securing access in a fragmented, inflation-prone private health market. Removing that lever, critics argue, could weaken the system’s only meaningful cost-control tool.

The tariff problem sits at the centre of the debate.

Unlike traditional insurance, medical aid does not operate on fixed payout values. Costs are determined by providers, not insurers. One consultation can be priced differently across doctors, hospitals, or labs for the same service. That leaves regulators grappling with a basic challenge: what is the “correct” price that should be covered on behalf of a member?

Without stable or transparent tariff frameworks, schemes are left exposed to unpredictable pricing, while members face rising shortfalls and shrinking benefits.

In that environment, vertically integrated healthcare facilities have functioned as a stabilising force. They provide internal pricing benchmarks, negotiation leverage, and in some cases, a fallback option when independent providers demand upfront cash payments.

If those structures are dismantled without an alternative cost framework, the consequences are likely to be immediate: higher contributions, widening shortfalls, and reduced access to care despite continued membership in medical aid schemes.

The likely commercial beneficiaries of such a shift would be private healthcare providers. With medical aid societies stripped of their own facilities, independent doctors, hospitals, and diagnostic centres would face less pricing pressure and enjoy greater freedom to set tariffs. While that may improve provider revenues, it raises concerns about affordability for patients and sustainability for funders.

The policy question, therefore, is not whether reform is needed, but what form it should take.

A blanket ban on ownership risks addressing perceived conflicts of interest while unintentionally weakening cost containment and access. A more balanced approach, experts argue, would focus on regulation rather than prohibition: enforcing transparent tariffs, strengthening disclosure rules, tightening governance standards, and ensuring strict oversight of related-party transactions.

In its current form, however, the reform package risks placing IPEC in an impossible position—tasked with protecting policyholders in a market where the main tools for controlling costs and guaranteeing access may have been removed.

If that happens, the regulator will not only be supervising medical aid societies. It will also be held accountable for outcomes shaped by a healthcare market it does not fully regulate.

The way forward, analysts suggest, requires alignment between financial regulation and health sector policy. That includes establishing transparent tariff benchmarks, allowing tightly regulated ownership structures where necessary, and giving IPEC clear authority to resolve disputes and enforce consumer protections.

Without that alignment, Zimbabwe risks creating a system where responsibility for protecting patients is centralised—but the power to control what patients pay and receive remains scattered elsewhere.