Civic society organisations condemn Constitutional Amendment

Civil Society Organisations under the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) banner have described the Constitutional Amendment Bill No.2 as a mockery to democracy and a recipe for disaster.

In a statement spokesperson for the coalition Marvelous Khumalo said members took a firm stance and dismissed the Bill.

“Civil Society Organisations under the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition banner took a firm stand and dismissed in totality Constitutional Amendment Bill No.2 for what it is, a mockery to democracy and a recipe for disaster. Without any compromise members unanimously agreed that there will be no changes to the constitution before its full implementation,” said Khumalo

He said the members had noted that all proposed changes were motivated by a political motion among the ruling class.

“In arriving at this decision, CiZC members analysed all proposed changes and came to a conclusion that the common denominator to all proposed changes is political emotion largely driven by the desire to consolidate power in the hands of the ruling elite.

“This will thus be achieved through a Constitutional amendment scheme that will see the president wielding too much executive powers in relation to the appointments of Vice Presidents, a shift from the current running mate provision in the 2013 Constitution, a provision which guarantees that the country does not go back to the one party state period,” he said

The proposed amendments Khumalo said “also relate to the appointments of the Prosecutor General, Public Protector, promotion of judges and the terms of office of judges, all of which is evident of the strong desire to impose the views of the ruling elite in all these appointments”

He said the members noted that these changes were miles away from guaranteeing a democratic governance system as they have an effect of undermining traditional checks and balances existing in the yet to be implemented 2013 Constitution.

Khumalo added that there was no consultation in the process and it justifies the coalition’s concern and to defend the position they will embark on a nationwide campaign educating citizens on the impact of the proposed changes and most importantly mobilizing citizens to reject the proposed Constitutional changes.