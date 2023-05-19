Community Water Alliance Takes Action Against Cholera Outbreak

Local sanitation health advocacy group, Community Water Alliance (CWA) has partnered Oxfam to address the cholera outbreak in Harare.

The organization has prepositioned essential Non-Food Items (NFI) in affected suburbs, namely Kuwadzana, Glen View, Budiriro, and Dzivarasekwa, with the aim of improving household hygiene and mitigating the spread of the disease, the initiative forms a crucial part of the ongoing efforts to combat cholera in the capital city.

In a statement, the advocacy group said the non-food items will be distributed to households in an endeavor to support household hygiene.

“Community Water Alliance is an implementing partner of Oxfam. Oxfam has been helping City of Harare on contact tracing within affected districts. Water trucking and other initiatives will be rolled out in partnership with the City of Harare. Non-Food Items that will be distributed include jerry cans, buckets with taps, bars of soap, water guard bottles, knapsack spray. These will be distributed to households in our endeavor to support household hygiene.

“The water movement implore relevant authorities to increase fiscal allocations on water and sanitation so that cholera is totally eliminated in Zimbabwe. Women are carrying the burden of unpaid care work like fetching water and caring for the sick at home. Increased funding towards access to WASH is a priority as we head towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals. It is one area that address issues beneath surface level differences in gender roles and relations. We are grateful to the support offered by the European Union and UNICEF,” read CWA statement

Harare City Council’s health services director Prosper Chonzi recently confirmed a cholera outbreak in the capital, and urged residents to help in keeping the disease under control.

