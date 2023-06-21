Water Advocacy Group Empowers Buhera Community

Local water advocacy group, Community Water Alliance (CWA) has launched a groundbreaking intervention meant to address critical issues of water scarcity, sanitation, and hygiene targeting six villages in Buhera District.

In an interview with 263Chat, Sharon Kaseke, the CWA research advocacy communications manager said had targeted the six communities as a way of empowering them on prevention of water borne disease outbreaks.

“We observed that during outbreaks of diseases like cholera, rural areas are often sidelined. We came to Buhera to empower six villages with the knowledge on water, sanitation and hygiene. The training was meant to capacitate the villagers on cholera and how to protect the community. Water, sanitation, and hygiene are fundamental rights that should be accessible to everyone. By incorporating a gender-responsive approach, we can ensure the equal participation and representation of all community members,” said Kaseke.

Chipo Ganye a community health worker said the training came at an opportune time when there are reports of cholera outbreak in the district.

“We want to applaud Community Water Alliance for this workshop which I believe will go a long way in promoting hygiene within communities. As community health workers we are going to complement these efforts making sure that our communities are clean and that all sanitation protocols are observed. The training came at a time cholera has been reported in the district and with the knowledge that has been shared I believe communities will be protected,” said Ganye.

Through a one-day workshop facilitated by experts in the field, CWA fostered dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and practical training on water management, sanitation practices and hygienic behavior.

The overarching theme of the workshop was to integrate a gender-responsive approach to these vital aspects of daily life, ensuring the inclusion and active participation of women and girls within the community.

Participants, including women, men, and youth representatives, gathered from the villages of Makumbe, Marume, Gaura, Gwini and Mhara displaying their commitment to improving the quality of life for their families and communities.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

