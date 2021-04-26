Council Officials’ Trial Postponed

The trial of City of Harare officials and employees of Pokugara Properties Private Limited who are facing charges of malicious damage to property has been postponed to next month.

Suspended City of Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango, controversial businessman Kenneth Raydon Sharpe and four others were last month dragged to the Harare Magistrates court after they connived to destroy a show house built by land developer George Katsimberis.

Also arraigned before the court for the same case are Michael John Van Blerk , Mandla Marlone Ndebele, Isaiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi, Lasten Taonezvi and Pokugara Properties represented by Michael John Van Blerk.

According to the State outline, the six in their individual capacities and as representatives of their organisations destroyed Katsimberis show house on the grounds that it did not have approved plans, claims refuted by the land developer.

“In that on a date unknown to the prosecutor but during the period extending from July 2018 to October 2018 and at Plot 9 of 21 on consolidated stand number 19559 of 19828 Harare township Corner Teviotdale and Whitwell road, Borrowdale, Pokugara Properties (Private) Limited, Michael John Van Blerk, Mandla Marlone Ndebele, City of Harare, Hosiah Chisango, Isaiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi, Lasten Taonezvi and Kenneth Raydon Sharpe who is still at large.

“One more of them, knowing that Georgios Katsimberis is entitled to own, possess or control any property or realising that there was a real risk or possibility that another person may be so entitled, damaged or destroyed the property intending to cause such damage or destruction or realising that there is a real risk or possibility that such damage or destruction may result from their act destroyed a show house which had been constructed by Georgios Katsimberis for a joint venture between Georgios Katsimberis and Kenneth Sharpe,” read the summons.

Chisango, Chawatama, Nyabezi and Taonezvi are also facing criminal abuse of duty charges as public officers as defined in Section 174 of the criminal law by showing disfavour to Katsimberis.

“In that on a date unknown to the prosecutor but during the period extending from July 2018 to September 2018 and at Hosiah Chisango, Isaiah Zvenyika Chawatama, Samuel Nyabezi and Lasten Taonezvi being public officers acted inconsistent with their duties by showing disfavour to complainant Georgios Katsimberis by claiming that he had built a show house on stand 9 of 21 on consolidated stand number 19559 of 19828 Harare Township corner Teviotdale and Whitwell road, Borrowdale Harare without approved plan while favouring Pokugara Properties (PVT) Ltd in a dispute between complainant Georgios Katsimberis and Pokugara Properties (Pvt) Ltd”

The are expected to appear in court on May 19, 2021.