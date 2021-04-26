Suspended Town Clerk To Appear In Court On Perjury Charges

Suspended City of Harare Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango is set to appear before the Harare Magistrates court tomorrow to answer perjury charges.

Allegations are that Chisango in his personal capacity and as Town Clerk filed a false written statement saying a show house constructed by Georgios Katsimberis had no approved plan from Council.

“Chisango in his personal capacity and as well as the Town Clerk representing 2nd accused (City of Harare) jointly filed a false written statement in case HC 8943/18 knowingly or realizing that there was real risk or possibility that the statement was false that is to say the two accused persons tendered an affidavit sworn to by 1st accused (Chisango) in case HC8943/18 and lied in that affidavit that there was no payment that was made to the 2nd accused person (City of Harare) for approval of building plans which were attached to the applicant’s founding affidavit in HC8943/18 when in actual fact a payment of US$3,707,00 was made to the City of Harare for such approval and further lied that the house in issue in case HC 8943/18 was built without approved building plans which were attached to George Katsimberis’ founding affidavit in case HC8943/18 when in actual fact those plans were approved by the 2nd Accused”.

Also facing the same charges of perjury as define in Section 183 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9: 23 is Pokugara Properties Michael John Van Blerk.

Van Blerk reportedly tendered a sworn affidavit in case HC8943/18 and lied that the applicant, George Katsimberis had constructed a show house on Stand 10 instead of Stand 9 yet, in fact, the show house was built on Stand 9.

Further, it is alleged that Van Blerk also lied in the same affidavit that George Katsimberis applied for a building plan under plan MP6813/17 for approval of the building plan for Stand 9 when in actual fact it was him and or Pokugara Properties (PVT) LTD who made such an application for approval of building plan for Stand 8.

Van Blerk will appear in court on May 11, 2021.