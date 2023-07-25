Peace Remains Elusive In Zim Ahead of 2023 Elections

Zimbabwe is gearing up for its general elections on 23 August 2023, which will determine the fate of the president, parliament and local councils. However, the country’s history of electoral violence and intimidation casts a shadow over the prospects of a peaceful and credible vote.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2017 after a military coup ousted long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, has been preaching peace and promising reforms to ensure a free and fair election. He has also invited international observers from the European Union, the Carter Centre and the African Union to monitor the polls.

However, the reality on the ground paints a different picture. Incidents of violence perpetrated by ZANU-PF supporters have marred the pre-election period, leaving the opposition vulnerable. This continuing cycle of unrest not only jeopardizes the credibility of the elections but also undermines the well-being of women and youths, who bear the brunt of such instability.

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa, has claimed some of its members are staying away from their homes after a wave of violence allegedly meted out by the Zanu-PF party in some parts of the country.

People affected by violent attacks include CCC candidates contesting council seats in rural wards. They say people with links to the ruling party have been visiting their homes and threatening the residents.

William Mutondoro, who lives in the Gutu district of Masvingo province, is one such candidate. He said: “I am now living in the bush with no access to food and water and other social amenities for fear of being attacked by Zanu-PF thugs. I have not had any food since I left home four days ago. Zanu-PF knows very well that CCC is popular in this area, so they want to instil fear in the rural population ahead of the elections. Why would they attack people if they were popular? I don’t know what the future holds for my family, but I hope we will still win the popular vote against all odds.”

The lack of peace during elections has significant ramifications. Firstly, it compromises the quality and legitimacy of the electoral process itself.

When voters are coerced, intimidated, or even assaulted, their ability to freely express their political preferences is severely curtailed. This undermines the principle of democracy, which rests on the notion of a fair and free electoral exercise.

Women and youths, in particular, are disproportionately affected by such instability. Women face increased risks of violence and harassment, which discourages their participation in the political arena. Zimbabwean youths, often hopeful for a brighter future, bear the burden of potential violence while trying to advocate for their aspirations.

This creates a generation of disillusioned citizens, disengaging from the electoral process and further exacerbating social divisions.

Political analyst Dr Urayayi Zembe was quoted by the Daily Maverick saying that the surge in violence could take the country back to the 2008 era, when several opposition supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change, led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai, were killed by suspected state functionaries ahead of a presidential run-off poll.

Tsvangirai pulled out of the second round of voting, arguing, “I cannot go to State House walking over dead bodies.” He then formed a unity government with his nemesis Robert Mugabe.

Zembe warned that the situation could worsen if corrective measures were not taken urgently, adding that Zanu-PF was panicking.

“State violence against members of opposition parties and civil society organisations shows that Zanu-PF is on the verge of losing the elections on 23 August 2023. We are already witnessing acts of violence against citizens in the direction of [the] 2008 bloody elections. Still, this time the people will win and dictatorship will fall because it has become a citizens-driven electoral struggle for democracy and good governance,” Zembe said.

In light of these challenges, organizations like the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) have stepped up to promote peace through their “Vote for Peace” Campaigns.

ZESN’s efforts have focused on educating the public about the importance of a peaceful electoral environment and encouraging all stakeholders to uphold non-violence principles.

By raising awareness and conducting advocacy, ZESN aims to inspire a culture of peaceful coexistence during elections.

One critical aspect of ZESN’s initiatives is their position paper on election disputes and resolution. The document outlines a comprehensive framework for addressing election-related conflicts transparently and impartially.

It calls for an independent body to handle disputes, ensuring fair representation of all political actors. By advocating for peaceful resolution mechanisms, ZESN strives to create an environment where electoral grievances can be addressed without violence.

These efforts are commendable, but they need to be supported by political will and commitment from all actors involved in the electoral process.

The government, the opposition, the security forces, the electoral commission, the judiciary, the media and the civil society all have a role to play in ensuring that Zimbabweans can vote in peace and accept the results with respect.

Only then can Zimbabwe move towards a more peaceful and democratic future.

