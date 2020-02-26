Mounting Pressure For ZACC to Act On Cartels
Pressure continue to mount on the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to tackle corruption amid growing concern the country’s economic problems are being exacerbated by rent seeking behavior of cartels than sanctions.
This follows recent revelations by ZACC that US$7 billion worth of cash and property has been stashed outside the country have been described by opposition MDC as ‘killing the country’.
Mliswa also hailed suspended ZANU PF youth leaders, Godfrey Tsenengamu and Lewis Matutu who are also cornering the government to take action against cartels and put an end to corruption in the country.
The outspoken Norton legislator said the evidence he laid bare was enough for ZACC to act adding that he will not be going there to submit it.
Recently, Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi dropped a bombshell when he said the judiciary had no capacity to prosecute cartels who had become untouchable.