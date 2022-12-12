Don’t Blame Mugabe For Current Power Crisis: Mliswa

Outspoken Norton legislator Temba Mliswa says the ruling Zanu PF government should not blame late former President Robert Mugabe for the country’s current electricity problems saying they are as a result of poor leadership.

Mliswa’s sentiments follows Zanu PF national spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa’s interview with a South African broadcaster eNCA in which he said the power crisis was a result of Mugabe’s failure to invest in power generation.

“The power crisis which the country is facing currently, it is a product of years of neglect within Zimbabwe in particular. The mismanagement, the arm fisted economic management of the last two decades of Mugabe and his G40s obviously has a negative pull, it is retarding the speed of recovery but you can’t doubt that there is a recovery which is going on,” Mutsvangwa said during the interview.

Responding to Mutsvangwa’s assertions, Mliswa said instead of blaming Mugabe, Zanu PF should admit failure and work on rectifying the problems.

“These guys governed together with Mugabe for 37 years. They even had slogans, Mugabe tofa naye (we will go down with him). Now he is gone they want to blame him for the rot. It’s rather sad. The honorable thing would be to admit that we made mistakes and will work to rectify them.

“It’s an indictment of poor leadership, failing to take responsibility for anything, always finding scapegoats. Is there evidence that you tried to correct Mugabe from making the error? Without that you are equally culpable. Let the man rest in peace,” said Mliswa.

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing electricity challenges due to low water levels at the main hydro plant at Kariba Dam, the situation is compounded by the current refurbishment of the Hwange Thermal power station.

