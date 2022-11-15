Musician Nutty O Set For Certification In Professional Coaching

The International Coaching and Mentoring Foundation (ICMF) is set to host the 7th annual certification awards ceremony which will see Zimdancehall musician Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa also known as Nutty O being conferred with Professional Certified Coach (PCC) credentials this weekend.

Established in May 2016, ICMF is a trust dedicated to support, develop and preserve the standards of professional coaches in Zimbabwe and beyond in order to serve corporate and personal clients at the highest levels of competency and integrity.

Speaking to journalists in Harare, ICMF founder master coach Blessing Duri said the event will see more than seventy coaches receiving awards in coaching and mentoring.

“A total of 72 coaches are expected to be certified, of these five will be certified at Master Coach Level in professional coaching. This will add to 1847 coaches and mentors that ICMF has already trained and certified. Our theme is coaching and mentoring and we continue to strive to uphold high standards as evidenced by the coaches who with no doubt have impacted the business.

“This year we will witness the certification of a celebrity musician, Nutty O who went through the rigorous requirements. A total of 33 coaching and mentoring awards will be received by various coaching niches,” said Duri

He said coaches from the foundation have impacted positively on the business sector within and outside the country.

“We are excited that we have contributed immensely to the human capital development in Zimbabwe and of course outside the boarders because some of our coaches are actually practicing outside Zimbabwe. Our coaches have done well in terms of impacting to the business and the global community in a number of niches.

“Our coaching programs run across ten coaching niches such as business coaching, life coaching, career coaching, wellness coaching, marriage coaching and child coaching. We have had the opportunity of opening chapters in Zambia, India, Malawi, and Botswana and we are in South Africa as well.” he said.

This year’s ceremony will be held at Cresta Lodge in Harare.

