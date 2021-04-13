Fake ZNA, ZRP Officers Run Amok In Mash-west

The Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) has distanced itself from a gang of armed robbers who are posing as ZNA and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers in Mashonaland West Province.

The gang, numbering between four and six criminals, is duping unsuspecting victims of their valuable properties dressed in ZNA camouflage uniforms and others in civilian attire acting as Criminal Investigations Department (CID) police officers.

“The robbers then produce fake search warrants to unsuspecting individuals. Whilst the victims will be in a state of panic and fear they then confiscate goods and other valuables. The fake warrants are purportedly signed by the Commander Defence Forces claiming that the bearer has the authority to search premises or individuals and seize any articles which may lead to acts of terrorism,” reads part of the statement released by the ZNA.

It adds, “The Zimbabwe National Army would like to categorically state that it is not conducting any such operations and all those purporting to be representing the organisation in such acts are criminals. The fake search warrants have been recovered and are being used by the police as exhibits. Members of the public who are approached or come across any of these bogus soldiers and police officers must immediately report to their nearest Police Station or the Zimbabwe Military Police Investigations Branch.”