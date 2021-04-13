Family Of Slain Byo Man Sues Kazembe And ZRP For Causing Munakopa’s Death

The family of the late Paul Munakopa has sued Home Affairs Minister Hon. Kazembe Kazembe, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and two police officers for causing the death of the late Bulawayo resident.

In summons filed recently at Bulawayo High Court, former ZLHR Board Chairperson and senior member Josephat Tshuma representing the Munakopa family, which includes his mother Erica Munakopa, his fiancée Tracey Mufidzi, his sister and parents and guardians of his minor children, said police officers acted negligently and caused the death of Munakopa by discharging firearms without due care and attention. Tshuma said police officers are liable for their misconduct.