Family Of Slain Byo Man Sues Kazembe And ZRP For Causing Munakopa’s Death

The family of the late Paul Munakopa has sued Home Affairs Minister Hon. Kazembe Kazembe, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and two police officers for causing the death of the late Bulawayo resident.
In summons filed recently at Bulawayo High Court, former ZLHR Board Chairperson and senior member Josephat Tshuma representing the Munakopa family, which includes his mother Erica Munakopa, his fiancée Tracey Mufidzi, his sister and parents and guardians of his minor children, said police officers acted negligently and caused the death of Munakopa by discharging firearms without due care and attention. Tshuma said police officers are liable for their misconduct.
Munakopa was shot several times on 23 May 2020 in Bulawayo by ZRP officers who were travelling in an unmarked vehicle and later died as a result of injuries he sustained.
Tshuma wants Kazembe, Matanga and the police officers namely Digson Nyoni, Langton Makonye and two individuals Ross Johnson and Kyle Bennet to pay damages amounting to US$436 000 for loss of support to the Munakopa family including Paul’s minor children, emotional shock and trauma caused by witnessing the death of Munakopa.
Out of the US$436 000, US$346 000 will be for loss of support, US$50 000 will be damages for causing the wrongful death of Munakopa and US$2 735 will cover funeral and related expenses.