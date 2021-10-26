Govt Efforts To Combat COVID-19 Commended

Parliamentarians have commended government efforts to combat COVID-19 pandemic including the role played by frontline workers who are working flat out to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Speaking in the National Assembly last week, Buhera West legislator, Honorable Soul Dzuma said the country’s approach to COVID-19 was commendable.

This comes on the back of a sharp fall in infection rate which is currently averaging 40 cases per day.

“Of course, there are some who succumbed, which is unfortunate. The low figures of infections are all because of the President’s approach and Zimbabwe has good livelihoods and healthcare,” said Dzuma.

Opposition MDC Alliance chief whip, Honorable Paurina Mpariwa appreciated the work being done by the government to reduce COVID-19 deaths.

“I would like to start by thanking and appreciating the good work being done. In this regard, I am looking at frontline workers who work day and night in hospitals, houses, and even in this august House through vaccinations and by way of discharging different health care facilities,” said Mpariwa.

She highlighted that at one point if someone was diagnosed with COVID-19, this was viewed as a death sentence, but our frontline workers worked very hard.

“When you see people appreciating, it means that we are together. Madam Speaker, COVID-19 is a crucial issue. It is important that people should continuously be reminded to go and get tested. At times you find people panicking and some go to get tested when it is too late, when they feel that there is no other option. It is important that this is done because if you know your status, you can then self-isolate or quarantine so that you protect your loved ones,” said Mpariwa.

Recently the president tweeted that Zimbabwe is winning the battle against Covid-19 and focusing on rebuilding the country’s economy.