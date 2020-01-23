HigherLife Extends Fellowship Programme To Senior Hospital Personnel

The Econet Wireless Zimbabwe funded HigherLife Foundation (HFL) has extended its fellowship programme to senior hospital personnel including District and Provincial Medical officers among others as it moves to restore sanity in the country’s health delivery system.

In a statement yesterday, HigherLife said the new fellowship programme will see senior doctors receiving ZWL$10 000 and free Vaya among other perks.

“This requires our hospitals to have doctors available to attend to the various health needs across the nation.

“Putting the patient first, we are furthering our commitment to supporting our healthcare system and enabling more people to receive the critical care they need and deserve, by announcing, the reopening of the Higherlife Foundation Fellowship for all doctors employed at Public Healthcare Institutions in the country with immediate effect,” said HFL.

The Fellowship first announced on 27 November 2019 has seen over 300 doctors sign up and is already ensuring the smooth delivery of healthcare at various medical institutions in the country.

In response, the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA) has encouraged its membership to take up the offer.

“ZHDA is encouraging its entire membership to go and apply for the training fellowship before the stipulated deadline,” read the statement.