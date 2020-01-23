Tyson to Challenge ‘Vindictive’ ED Over Farm Seizure

Exiled former ZANU PF political commissar, Savior Kasukuwere is fuming over the seizure of his Mazowe farm by government and has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of being a vindictive leader.

In an interview with 263Chat, Kasukuwere confirmed being served with a letter signed by Lands minister Perrence Shiri informing him of government decision to withdraw offer for the land for downsizing purposes.

However, the #TysonWabantu movement leader views the government move as cheap politics which he will not allow to go unchallenged.

“Nothing defines ED more than being a vindictive leader. He will hurt all the leaders he is working with thin the party very soon.You can’t take me down cause I am down already but he might actually hoist me up,” said Kasukuwere.

“This is in contrast with the constitution and on how it should be done according to the law, this is a part and parcel of the political persecution on those who are against the government and we are victims of power grab,” added Kasukuwere.

Kasukuwere was a key figure behind a ZANU PF faction named G40 targeted by the military during the November 2017 military coup that dethroned former President Robert Mugabe.

He warned Mnangagwa that his time could be up soon as people are tired of the economic crisis currently bedeviling the nation.

“ZANU PF has been hijacked and there is no way we are going to let this continue happening, seasons come, seasons go,” he said.