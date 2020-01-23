NetOne Gets ACCA Recognition

Zimbabwe’s second largest mobile network operator by subscriber base, NetOne has become the first public sector and state owned enterprise to attain Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) approved employer status following the completion of its Trainee Development Programme with the internationally acclaimed body.

Commenting on the award, NetOne Chief Executive Officer, Lazarus Muchenje said the ACCA recognition is a testament to the telecommunication giant’s dedication to staff development.

“NetOne is transforming into a World-Class company and the recognition by ACCA with a Gold award is testament of our dedication to up skilling our employees,” said Muchenje.

“In 2019, we made a conscious decision to adopt the Back to Basic approach of which Quality Balance Sheet is a key pillar. Throughout the year, NetOne received rave review for other pillars, namely Quality Network – highest growth in active mobile subscribers, Quality Distribution -One Money’s growth in active mobile subscriptions,” he added.

The development comes at a time government is seized with reforms to upscale corporate governance standards within the public sector and state owned enterprises.

The Approved Employer Programme offers a clear framework for supporting ACCA students and members, as well as recognising the employers’ high standards of staff training and development

NetOne had a commendable performance last year recording a number of positive indicators.

Emerging from a loss position of $ 77.7 million in 2017, NetOne has since grown its market share to 3.042 million and posted substantial quarterly profits in 2019.

During the same year, NetOne adopted a Back-to-Basics approach premised on improving its network, distribution, contact center and quality balance sheet with the most notable recognition in the Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) abridged reports for 2019.