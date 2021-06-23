Illegal Water Connections Worry City Of Harare

The City of Harare has warned residents against illegally accessing water and has given a two-week ultimatum to those involved in the scandalous acts to regularize their connections by 6 July 2021.

In a notice to residents City of Harare said those who do not regularize their connection will face prosecution or removal of their connections.

“The exercise is part of our thrust to reduce non-revenue water. Failure to regularize before the stipulated date will attract penalties. Sanctions may include prosecution or penalty removal of their connections,” the local authority said.

However, Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA) Programs officer, Rueben Akili lashed at the City of Harare saying they need to first figure the people behind illegal connections.

“This is a bit tricky, how can they cut residents off yet some of the city workers are involved in the illegal connections, residents can not do that on their own,” he said.

“They should do this in a legal way, approach the court and get an order first,” added Akili.

He urged Harare to carry out internal investigations to find municipal workers who are illegally connecting water to residents.