‘I’m Zanu-PF’- Mliswa Declares

Independent Norton lawmaker, Temba Mliswa Friday declared that he belongs to the ruling party as his tussle with ZanuPF Spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa intensified.

The two are embroiled in a war of words over Mliswa’s recent meeting with former Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu and exiled former Cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere in South Africa.

In a statement on Monday, Mutsvangwa criticised Kasukuwere after he said ZANU PF should be saved from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s misrule.

He later described Mliswa as “a lost soul rapidly losing burnish”.

However, in a series of tweets, Mliswa ripped into Mutsvangwa, questioning his liberation credentials while accusing him of being a misogynist.

He added he is not fazed by the threat of his sister, Honorable Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, being expelled from the ruling party as he is more Zanu-PF than most people who would want to see her removed.

He labelled the current Zanu-PF regime as a cabal of thieves.

“If @ZANUPF_Official thinks they can use my speaking out& cause the removal of my sister so be it. However, I won’t back down from objective criticism. I cannot be muzzled by subtle threats of my sister’s removal. I’m ZANU PF, the real one not this rogue cabal of thieves,” Mliswa said.

He noted that Mutsvangwa Mutsvangwa is panicking because he and Kasukuwere worked together and the latter has ‘files’ on him.

“Mutsvangwa is panicking about my meeting with Kasukuwere because he knows that at some point they worked together and he has files on him. I will be home soon and will lay it all out,” he further threatened.

During the week, Mutsvangwa accused Mliswa of “Desperately clutching onto the coattails of a sister (Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa-Chikoka), who prefers to ride onto the fortunes of a mainstream ZANU PF party and its tried and tested leader, Cde ED Mnangagwa.”