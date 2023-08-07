Is It Too Difficult To Campaign And Vote In Peace?

Zimbabwe is once again heading to the polls on August 23, 2023, amid rising tensions and violence that threaten to undermine the credibility and legitimacy of the electoral process.

The country has a history of electoral violence, especially in the 2008 presidential run-off election, which was marred by widespread intimidation, torture and killings of opposition supporters.

The 2018 election was relatively peaceful but still faced allegations of rigging and manipulation by the ruling ZANU-PF party.

The 2023 election is expected to be highly contested by various political parties, with the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party posing a severe challenge to the incumbent President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, the pre-election environment in Zimbabwe poses many obstacles for the political opposition, as the authorities have adopted and used repressive laws, partisan government agencies, and violence to stifle dissent and create an uneven playing field.

Peace is not just an abstract concept when it comes to elections; it is a cornerstone of the democratic process. Free and fair elections can only flourish when citizens can cast their votes without fear of retribution or coercion.

When violence infiltrates the electoral landscape, it deprives citizens of their agency and undermines the very essence of democracy.

Peaceful elections empower citizens to express their preferences without reservation, fostering an environment where leaders are chosen based on merit and policies, not based on force or fear.

Why does peace matter in elections? The answer lies in the power it wields to shape the nation’s future. When elections are marred by violence, the outcomes often reflect the most aggressive, rather than the most representative, elements of society. Moreover, a cycle of violence can perpetuate itself, creating a chilling effect that suppresses participation and discourages citizens from engaging in civic duty.

In the context of Zimbabwe, a nation with a history of political turbulence, the pursuit of peaceful elections is particularly poignant. The scars of past electoral violence remain etched in the national consciousness, serving as a stark reminder of the consequences of allowing such turmoil to fester unchecked.

By prioritizing peace, Zimbabwe can break free from this cycle and create an atmosphere where citizens are emboldened to exercise their democratic rights without reservation.

According to Human Rights Watch, Zimbabwe authorities have failed to take necessary steps to ensure that the general election meets international standards for free and fair elections.

The electoral process has been undermined by the authority’s adoption and use of repressive laws, such as the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Amendment Bill 2022, commonly known as the “Patriotic Bill,” which took effect in July and contains overly broad provisions that criminalize the rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly, and association.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), which is supposed to be an independent and impartial body, has also been accused of bias and incompetence by the opposition and civil society.

The ZEC has failed to provide timely and accurate information on voter registration, voter rolls, ballot papers, polling stations, and election results.

The ZEC has also been criticized for its lack of transparency and accountability in handling electoral disputes and complaints.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), which is supposed to maintain law and order during elections, has also been implicated in partisan conduct and the use of intimidation and violence against the opposition.

The ZRP has selectively applied the law to harass, arrest, detain, and prosecute opposition members and supporters on baseless or politically motivated charges. The ZRP has also failed to protect opposition members and supporters from attacks by ruling party followers or militia groups.

The most recent example of such violence occurred on August 4, 2023, when a CCC supporter, Tinashe Chitsunge, was killed in an ambush by suspected ZANU-PF supporters while on his way to a rally in Harare.

This incident sparked outrage and condemnation from local and international observers, who called for an end to political violence and impunity in Zimbabwe.

Before this, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN), a coalition of civil society organisations that promotes democratic elections, launched the Vote In Peace campaign last month.

The campaign aims to educate the electorate on the importance of fostering peace before, during and after elections as provided for or in line with Constitutional dictates.

Section 155 (1) (a) (d) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe provides that Elections, which must be held regularly, and referendums must be peaceful, free and fair and must be free from violence and other electoral malpractices3.

The Vote In Peace campaign also seeks to raise awareness among voters about their constitutional rights to engage in the electoral process freely and peacefully. Everyone should be free to engage in electoral processes as electoral workers; voters; observers; media practitioners; candidates; and campaign freely and peacefully3. The campaign also encourages voters to report any cases of violence or intimidation to relevant authorities or organizations.

The Vote In Peace campaign is part of ZESN’s efforts to enhance electoral integrity and prevent violence in the 2023 harmonized elections. ZESN has been working with various stakeholders such as the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC), the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC), faith-based organizations, community-based organizations, education institutions, political parties and the media to foster a culture of peace and tolerance in the society.

ZESN believes that targeted peacebuilding efforts will go a long way in preventing election violence in Zimbabwe during the 2023 pre, polling and post-election periods. ZESN also urges all political parties to adhere to the code of conduct stipulated in the electoral law and for the ZEC to ensure a level playing field for all candidates.

Peace matters in elections because it is essential for democracy. Peaceful elections allow citizens to exercise their right to vote without fear or coercion. Peaceful elections also ensure that the election results reflect the true will of the people. Peaceful elections also promote stability and development in the country.

Zimbabweans deserve to vote in peace. They deserve to have their voices heard and respected. They deserve to have a say in their future. They deserve to have a government that is accountable and responsive to their needs. They deserve to have a peaceful and prosperous Zimbabwe. Why can’t they vote in peace?

