It’s No Longer Business As Usual On CCC Candidates Selection: Mahere

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere says the party will do away with the traditional way of selecting candidates by engaging citizens to select aspirants from their communities.

Early this year, the party failed to follow its candidate selection template after its secretary-general Charlton Hwende and Vice-president Professor Welshman Ncube separately signed nomination court papers for their preferred candidates resulting in the party fielding double candidates.

Mahere was responding to a question on the party’s selection of candidates ahead of next year’s harmonised elections.

“President Nelson Chamisa, our change champion in chief is on record saying that our candidate selection process for 2023 elections is going to be a complete departure from the past, all the candidates are going to be selected by the communities they wish to represent. We are going to unveil when we are obviously closer to the time that we are going to launch the process by which it should be done.

“What we implore to the citizens is club in to the community candidate selection process, it’s no longer business as usual where a candidate is fostered upon a particular community people are going to choose for themselves and people are going to lead in terms of the criteria and we are doing consultations, we are looking at people who live in the community, with integrity, competent and a person who believes in the transformation agenda. The north star of CCC is the citizens because they are going to be at the centre of the decisions,” said Mahere.

Her assertions come at a time former Information Minister Jonathan Moyo has been critical of the opposition outfit for lack of structures and constitution despite having the potential of causing an upset in next year’s elections.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

