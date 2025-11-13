Robert Mugabe Jnr Convicted

By Judith Nyuke Robert Mugabe Jnr, the son of late former president has been convicted of unlawfully possessing cannabis after pleading guilty before a Harare magistrate. Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki delivered the verdict on Thursday with sentencing scheduled for 2:15 p.m. today. Share this: Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Share this article
