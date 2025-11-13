Thursday, November 13, 2025
Courts
Robert Mugabe Jnr Convicted

By Judith Nyuke

Robert Mugabe Jnr, the son of late former president has been convicted of unlawfully possessing cannabis after pleading guilty before a Harare magistrate.

Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki delivered the verdict on Thursday with sentencing scheduled for 2:15 p.m. today.

