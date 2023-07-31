Kutsaga Offices Catch Fire

Part of Kutsvaga Research administration wing was gutted by fire last week Friday before fire fighters responded on time to prevent massive destruction, 263Chat has learnt.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m.

“Kutsaga Research encountered a fire incident at the main offices along Airport Ring Road in Harare. A portion of the administration wing of the building’s first floor was damaged by fire. Thankfully, all staff members evacuated safely and the fire department was responsive, preventing the fire from further damaging the rest of the administration wing,” said company said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation with the assistance of external experts.

“Please be advised that operations, provision of products and services remain unaffected. We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all parties involved in the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan (TVCTP) for their contributions to the success of this 2022-23 record crop, and we wish everyone a prosperous 2023-24 tobacco season.”

Kutsaga –formerly Tobacco Research Board recently rebranded with an extended mandate of researching and producing other seed varieties relevant to the country’s agricultural needs.

The government through the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, directed in January 2021, that the institution reform and restructure to become the epicentre for national research, development and innovation on tobacco, inclusive of tobacco alternatives and alternates in order to contribute effectively to NDS1 and ultimately to Vision 2030.

TRB has in the past 73 years, developed and registered some 78 flue-cured, burley, air-cured and cigar wrapper varieties.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

