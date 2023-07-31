WHO Warns Against Drug-Resistant Gonorrhoea

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded alarm on the increasing cases of drug-resistant gonorrhea around the world.

The agency has classified Neisseria gonorrhea as a “priority microorganism” due to its resistance to antibiotic treatment, raising concerns about its potential impact if it reaches Zimbabwe.

According to the WHO, countries including Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and several Asian nations have already reported cases of Neisseria gonorrhea that are highly resistant to the antibiotic ceftriaxone.

This pathogen is causing significant challenges as it outpaces the development of new antibiotics.

“Early testing and diagnosis are key in stopping the spread of STIs,” Dr Teodora Wi, the lead for sexually transmitted infections of the WHO’s Global HIV, Hepatitis and STIs programmes, said.

“When left untreated, certain STIs can lead to long-term irreversible outcomes and some can be potentially fatal.”

Unfortunately, Zimbabwe lacks sufficient access to better testing and diagnostic services, making it vulnerable to the devastating impact of drug-resistant gonorrhea.

The new WHO guidance on sexually transmitted infections (STIs) emphasizes the urgent need for countries to improve access to these services.

WHO urged countries to prioritize the implementation of comprehensive STI testing and diagnostic services to prevent further transmission and ensure early intervention.

By making STI testing more accessible and affordable, the WHO believes that better data collection can be achieved, ultimately aiding in the fight against drug-resistant gonorrhea.

The gravity of the situation cannot be underestimated, as the WHO reports a staggering 82 million new cases of N. gonorrhea worldwide every year among individuals aged 15 to 49.

Furthermore, the pathogen’s resistance to multiple antibiotics, including third-generation extended-spectrum cephalosporins and fluoroquinolones, makes it a formidable challenge to treat.

WHO urged countries to take immediate action to strengthen its surveillance and monitoring systems for antimicrobial resistance. The countries should also invest in research and development to identify alternative treatment options.

In collaboration with international partners, WHO is essential in tackling this urgent public health crisis.

