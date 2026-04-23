Legal’ Body Raises Alarm Over ‘Assault’ of Lawyer Coltart

The Commonwealth Lawyers Association (CLA) has expressed concern over the reported assault and intimidation of Zimbabwean human rights lawyer Douglas Coltart during a public meeting on proposed constitutional changes.

In a statement, the organisation said Coltart had been prevented from speaking at a consultation meeting in Harare on 31 March 2026 before being forcibly removed and allegedly assaulted.

The CLA said reports suggested police officers present at the meeting failed to intervene and may have been complicit in the incident.

Coltart had been attempting to exercise his constitutional right to freedom of expression during discussions on a proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill which has sparked debate across Zimbabwe.

The bill include measures such as ending direct presidential elections, extending terms of office for current leaders among other issues.

The CLA described the proposals as “deeply controversial”, raising concerns about their implications for constitutional governance and the rule of law.

It said the reported treatment of Coltart represented a serious infringement of fundamental rights guaranteed under Zimbabwe’s constitution including freedoms of expression, assembly and association.

“The denial of open, lawful dialogue and the targeting of a lawyer for participating in public debate is of grave concern,” the organisation said.

The association warned that such actions could have a “chilling effect” on public participation discouraging citizens and legal professionals from speaking out on matters of national importance.

It added that lawyers play a critical role in upholding the rule of law and must be able to carry out their duties without fear of intimidation or violence.

“The intimidation of lawyers who voice dissenting views undermines confidence in constitutional processes and threatens the integrity of the legal profession,” the statement said.

The CLA called on the Government to ensure lawyers can work freely, guarantee their right to expression and create conditions for open and inclusive public debate.

It also urged the government to uphold both constitutional protections and international legal obligations.