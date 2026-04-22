Harare Kombi Driver Jailed for Running Red Light Caught on Camera

A kombi driver in Harare has been sentenced to 30 months in prison after driving through a red traffic light in an incident recorded by another motorist.

Harmony Duri (25) was convicted of reckless driving following a full trial before magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai.

The court heard that on 20 February at around 09:30, Duri was driving a Toyota Hiace along Borrowdale Road when he approached traffic lights near Borrowdale Village and Pomona Shops.

Instead of stopping, he drove through the red light while carrying passengers putting other road users at risk.

The incident was captured on camera by a motorist travelling behind him who later reported the matter to police, leading to his arrest.

Prosecutors told the court that Duri had failed to obey a traffic signal and did not adhere to road safety regulations.

The court ruled that his actions were unlawful and posed a danger to the public.

He was sentenced to 30 months in jail with six months suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within three years.

He will serve an effective 24 months.