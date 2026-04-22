Zimbabweans Feared Dead After Bus Crash In SA

Several Zimbabweans are feared dead after a cross-border bus veered off the road and plunged into a ditch on Wednesday morning along the N1 highway near Makhado in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

The crash happened close to the site of a similar last year in which 43 people including Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals lost their lives.

The stretch of road which winds through mountainous terrain with sharp curves is widely regarded as one of the most dangerous sections of the N1.

Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Mashu Mabata confirmed the incident.

“The department informs motorists of a bus accident involving a Zimbabwean bus on the N1 between Makhado and Musina, near Ingwe Motel. The road has now been temporarily reopened. The bus reportedly lost control and veered off the road, landing in a ditch along the N1 North near Ingwe Motel.” she said.

Emergency services, police and traffic officers were at the scene responding to the crash and managing traffic.

Motorists have been urged to slow down when approaching the area and to drive with caution.

“Further updates will be communicated as more information becomes available,” Ms Mabata added.

The latest crash has renewed concerns about the safety of cross-border public transport operators along the busy N1 corridor particularly near Musina and Makhado where fatal accidents have occurred repeatedly.