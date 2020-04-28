Local Businesses Set To Benefit From UNDP’s US$4.1million COVID-19 Response Support

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Zimbabwe has unveiled US$4 100 000 through Global Fund channelled towards the procurement of personal protective equipment for frontline health workers fighting against COVID-19.

The personal protective equipment to be acquired includes over 710,000 surgical and respirator masks, 5 million surgical gloves, 20,000 medical gowns and 10,000 heavy duty aprons. The procurement will also include over 30,000 litres of hand sanitizer and other cleaning materials.

In order to promote Zimbabwean businesses in these challenging times, wherever possible equipment will be sourced from local companies.

Speaking in a statement issued to media the organisation indicated that the delivery of some equipment that cannot be sourced locally is expected in two to three weeks time.

“We are making all efforts for speedy delivery of the equipment. However , due to increased global demand and the strain on freight and logistics services, deliveries will be staggered – some expected to arrive in 2-3 weeks , others anticipated by the end of May 2020,” it states.

On top of the personal protective clothing UNDP will also partner with the private sector in engaging communities on information dissemination.

“In addition to the personal protective equipment, UNDP is partnering the Government, sister UN agencies and private sector to engage communities on information dissemination; support youth-led business working on the COVID-19 response, and to support the informal sector. Further options for Global Fund support to the COVID response by the health sector are also being considered.”

UNDP is the principal recipient of Global Fund grant for HIV and AIDS in Zimbabwe. Amongst others, the grant is helping over 710,000 patients with provision of Antiretroviral Therapy and has provided solar energy to 405 health facilities to power critical operations.