Macheso Endorses Killer T’s Album

Sungura maestro, Alick Macheso has endorsed Killer T’s latest 17-track offering, Inzwai Kuchemawo Mambo, which was released earlier this week.

In a video clip circulating on social media, Macheso is captured urging the Ngoma Ndaimba singer to continue working hard and ignore naysayers.

“I’m listening to your album and I feel it was done really well, continue working at this pace. Don’t listen to those who discourage you, remember, he who is lazy fights to destroy a hard worker. Those who say you use juju should understand that it doesn’t sing nor play a keyboard,” Macheso said.

Meanwhile, Killer T had poked a hornets’ nest when he delayed his album release by over a week.

Writing on social media, Killer T announced the news on D-day writing, “Team rangu I know manga makatarisira zvinhu zvenyu nhasi but due to some setbacks beyond our control album harichabuda nhasi sekutaura kwatange taita. Please expect inzwai Inzwai Kuchemawo Mambo album on the 6th of september.”

This did not sit well with many of his fans who took to the comment section to vent out their frustration.

“Ndakabva kumusha kwangu ndichiti ndozomirira album padhuze imi moti 6 sepitemba ahhhh ndakudzokera hangu kumusha nditori munzira (I had caught a bus from my rural place to the capital where I can receive the album faster and then you postpone?),” Facebook user Beatrice Nhongo wrote.

“Yoweeeee kwese uko tanga tatoti toridzira landlord month end tichiti inzwai kuchema kwaro Roja renyu harina mari yerent.matirasisa mukuru totongotiza tiza (I was planning to play and remix that album for my landlord to understand that I’m yet to gather rentals money),” another Facebook user, Febbie Pasiy wrote.

Last year in December, the heavens smiled on Killer T, courtesy of Tik-Tok, as the singer needed not to bother himself with producing a festive season banger after the revival of his 2017 song Handina Mufaro on which he featured Slim J.