Mhere Appointed Substantial Hippo Valley CEO

Sugar producers, Hippo Valley Estates Limited has appointed Aiden Mhere as the company Chief Executive Officer on substantial basis, 263Chat Business has learnt.

Mhere had been the acting CEO of the company since November 2018 after replacing Sydney Mtsambiwa who was elevated to interim chief executive officer of the Tongaat Hulett group.

In its latest statement, the company said the appointment was effective from 1st of December 2019.

“The Board advises shareholders that Mr Aiden Mhere has been appointed Chief Executive O­fficer (CEO) of Hippo Valley Estates Limited with eff­ect from 1 December 2019. Aiden joined Hippo Valley Estates Ltd in November 1999 as Commercial Executive responsible for marketing and strategy,” company secretary Bigboy Shava said.

Mhere has held various executive roles including being Procurement Director for Tongaat Hulett – Zimbabwe Operations from 2007 to 2012 before being Team Leader of the Tongaat Hulett Strategic Sourcing Division, based in Durban from 2012 to 2014.

On his return to Zimbabwe in October 2014, he was appointed Commercial Director and Operations Executive responsible for commercial, agricultural and manufacturing operations for Tongaat Hulett operations in Zimbabwe.

Mhere is a qualified Chartered Secretary and registered Public Accountant and holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Zimbabwe. He also participated in the Anglo-American Group’s Advanced Management Program (AMP), delivered at the Universities of Pretoria and London in 2003/4.

Hippo Valley has been sailing on troubled waters in recent times with the company missing four deadlines of publishing financial statements last year.

In August 2019, Hippo Valley was suspended by the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange from trading on the local bourse for failing to publish its audited financial results for the year-ended March 31, 2019.

The company only managed to publish results in December 2019 posting an operating profit of RTGS$67,7 million for the period.