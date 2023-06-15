Mai Titi Slapped With 9 Months Prison Sentence

Harare socialite and comedienne Felistas Murata, better known as Mai Titi, has been sentenced to nine months in prison after she was convicted of fraud and theft.

Magistrate Munashe Chibanda handed down the sentence after Murata was found guilty of using a hired vehicle to settle a US$10,000 debt.

The court heard that Murata had hired the vehicle from a local car hire company in January 2023, but failed to pay the rental fees.

The car hire company then reported the matter to the police, who arrested Murata.

Murata pleaded not guilty to the charges but was convicted after a full trial.

More to follow…

