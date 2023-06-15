Mwonzora Expels Morgen Komichi

The Douglas Mwonzora led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has announced the expulsion of former party national chairman Morgen Komichi from the party following yesterday’s press conference in which he announced himself as the interim leader of the opposition outfit.

During the press conference, Komichi announced that the party had lost its yesteryear identity, pitching himself as the savior of the once vibrant movement.

In a statement, MDC spokesperson Witness Dube said Komichi expelled himself by addressing an unsanctioned press briefing.

“We have become aware of a press conference held yesterday by Mr. Komichi at some private location in the capital purporting to launch a splinter political movement. First and foremost, we wish to clarify that the actions taken by Mr. Komichi arc not endorsed by the MDC and that we firmly believe in a united from that represents the aspirations and values of our party and its salters. Mr. Komichi’s decision to initiate his own political party means that he automatically ceases to be a member of the MDC,” said Dube.

He said legally, Komichi was not authorized to use the party constitution and name for his political expediency.

“Furthermore, it is important to highlight that Mr. Komichi is not authorized, either by the party’s constitution or the country’s constitution, to use the MDCs name, symbol, or logo for his new political venture. Such usage contravenes both legal frameworks and we will take all necessary steps to protect our patty’s identity and ensure compliance with the law.

“We want to reassure our esteemed supporters and the nation at lame, that the MDC remains stable and resolute in its pursuit of a better Zimbabwe. Despite this internal challenge we are unwavering in our preparations for the upcoming Harmonised elections, scheduled for August. We understand the pressing need for sincere. forthright, and foamed leadership to address Zimbabwe’s socio-economic woes. and firmly believe that we are the only plausible choice to deliver that change our nation deserves,” he said

Komichi becomes the latest high-profile name after Thokozani Khupe, Elias Mudzuri (both former party deputies) and seven others who challenged Mwonzora’s leadership.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

