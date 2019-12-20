Manyuchi Boxing Academy Fighter Selected For Five Nations Championships

Zimbabwean Lightweight boxer Brandon Denes from the Manyuchi Boxing Academy, one of the Elite Adult Amateur boxers, has been selected to be part of the team that will represent the country at the Five Nations Boxing Friendly Championships in Victoria Falls tomorrow.

The development was announced by Zimbabwe Boxing Federation secretary general Arvin Mathe.

Other members of the Zimbabwe Amateur team include Freeman Mabvongwe of Taffbulls Boxing Club in Harare (lightweight), female boxer Prosperous Bhaskiti (Lightweight) from Chiredzi, Monica Munkandla from Gwanda (Featherweight) Ndabazinhle Phiri from Bulawayp’s Lobengula (Flyweight), Kamoto Luckmore from the ZNA (Featherweight), Prince Urengwa (Pinweight) and Personal Mpofu from Victoria Falls (Paperweight).

Weigh-ins will be held from 8am on Saturday 21st December at the Grand Enclosure.

“We would like to invite the public and press to attend and see who makes the cut. Bouts will then be drawn from a randomly generated computer system,” read the statement.

The stage has been set as boxers have started arriving in the resort town while other teams are expected later today.