Matiza Reinstated as Chairman of Argus Investments

Argus Investments (Mauritius) has announced the reinstatement of Batsirai Joel Matiza as Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.

This decision follows a unanimous vote by external stakeholders during a specially convened meeting held earlier today in Port Louis.

The motion, which passed without opposition, underscores the stakeholders’ confidence in Matiza’s leadership and strategic vision, marking a significant moment in the company’s trajectory.

Matiza, who is also a Central Committee member of Zimbabwe’s ruling ZANU-PF party, is well-regarded for his extensive contributions to driving investment across key sectors such as mining, infrastructure, and energy in the region. His return to the position is anticipated to bring about a new era of strategic clarity, operational growth, and enhanced institutional trust.

Speaking after the meeting, Matiza expressed his gratitude, stating, “I am deeply honoured by the confidence shown in me by the stakeholders of Argus Investments. This reinstatement is not just a personal milestone—it is a renewed commitment to responsible stewardship, regional impact, and delivering sustainable value to our investors.”

During his earlier tenure at Argus Investments, the company played a vital role in facilitating high-value cross-border transactions and project financing initiatives across Africa, particularly in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. His reinstatement signals Argus’s readiness to re-engage with emerging markets and explore strategic opportunities in high-growth sectors.

The Board of Directors and executive management will commence immediate implementation of transitional measures to bolster the Chairmanship, ensure compliance with Mauritian regulatory frameworks, and relay updated corporate directives to all stakeholders.

Key priorities announced strategic expansion in resource-rich and high-yield sectors, strengthening corporate governance and compliance practices, rebuilding investor relations and cross-border investment channels and advancing sustainability-led development initiatives

About Argus Investments (Mauritius):

Argus Investments is an investment holding company based in Mauritius, dedicated to unlocking long-term value in Africa’s critical sectors, including mining, infrastructure, and energy.

Through strategic partnerships and disciplined governance, Argus seeks to deliver sustainable growth across emerging markets.