MDC State Of The Agenda Address In Pictures News By Munashe Chokodza Last updated Jan 21, 2020 MDC supporters dancing to Winky D's song, Ngema Share From left, MDC Leader Nelsona Chamisa , MDC Harare province chairman Wellington Chikombo and Party Vice chairperson Job Sikala at SONA in mbare.(Picture by Munashe/263Chat) MDC VP Tendai Biti introducing Party President Nelson Chamisa to the podium.(Picture by Munashe/263Chat) MDC supporters dancing to Winky D’s song, Ngema during the SONA address.(Picture by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat) MDC leadership following proceedings at SONA address.(Picture by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat) MDC President Nelson Chamisa addressing party supporters in Mbare.(Picture by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat) Vanguard leader Shakespeare Mukoyi following proceedings at SONA in mabre. (Picture by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat) MDC AlliancNelson ChamisaState of the National Address (SONA)Tendai Biti Share FacebookTwitterGoogle+ReddItWhatsAppPinterestEmailViberLinkedin