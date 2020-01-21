You cannot copy content of this page

MDC State Of The Agenda Address In Pictures

News
By Munashe Chokodza
MDC supporters dancing to Winky D's song, Ngema
From left, MDC Leader Nelsona Chamisa , MDC Harare province chairman Wellington Chikombo and Party Vice chairperson Job Sikala at SONA in mbare.(Picture by Munashe/263Chat)
MDC VP Tendai Biti introducing Party President Nelson Chamisa to the podium.(Picture by Munashe/263Chat)
MDC supporters dancing to Winky D’s song, Ngema during the SONA address.(Picture by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat)
MDC leadership following proceedings at SONA address.(Picture by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat)
MDC President Nelson Chamisa addressing party supporters in Mbare.(Picture by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat)
Vanguard leader Shakespeare Mukoyi following proceedings at SONA in mabre. (Picture by Munashe Chokodza/263Chat)
Munashe Chokodza 398 posts 0 comments

Journalist based in Harare

More Stories

Chamisa Talks Tough On Corruption, Incompetency

Zim’s UK-Africa Summit Snub Reminder Of Open For…

Transporters Caution Govt Over State Of Roads

1 of 1,294
error: Content is protected !!