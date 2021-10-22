Seh Calaz Set To Release EP Before Year End

Popular Zimdancehall chanter, Seh Calaz has announced plans for the release of his latest Extended Play (Ep) titled Bvopfiro Pariro before the end of year.

Sharing on social media, Calaz, born Tawanda Mumanyi revealed the news in a message he urged fans to accept the reality that artistes cannot stick to one style of singing

“Mamukasei, I believe my fans vanoda Dancehall Vaye zvekudaro vanga vanyanyo chema na Boss Yala we reggae dzerudo uyo, vakuda Bandiiti ravo remakanyanisi, Tawanda wamakada uyu I newspaper, soo mukati Maro mune Sports, business, entertainment,jokes, zviziviso zverufu, makuhwa, scandals everything zvirimo, you can’t expect Herald ibuditse sports chete nekuti ndoyaunoda, ukauya ku Mabhanditi wapinda muShopping Mall nanga kwauri kuda wopinda shop yaunoda unotora zvaunoda but still Kanye West vapindira Kuzo Kanya Vanhu Bvopfiro Pariro Ep 2021 to drop soon,” he said.

(Good morning, to all my fans who initially fell in love with me when I sang hardcore Dancehall, you need to understand that an artiste is like a newspaper that carries sports, business, entertainment news, etc. Bvopfiro Pariro Ep 2021 to drop soon)

The Ep will carry eight songs, Bvopfiro Pariro, Ndiri MuGym, Murisei Madinga, Ndofira Ipapo, It’s Okay it’s Okay, Kudhakwa NdoDhakwa, Sirivhiya((Mushenen’ene) with the last one yet to be revealed.