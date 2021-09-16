Seh Calaz Unfazed By Backlash Over ED Birthday Wish

Zimdancehall chanter, Seh Calaz has refused to be moved by the overwhelming backlash he received on social media after wishing President Emmerson Mnangagwa a happy birthday yesterday.

As Mnangagwa turned 79 yesterday, Calaz took to social media to wish him a happy birthday in a social media post that attracted over 13 000 reactions.

“Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Happy Birthday Your Excellency Mr President.,Road manake mukurova munandi mukuru wangu, mukuru we Zimbabwe haa zvaizvezvi, tikatakura zvimoko hazvichanzwa simbi dzichirira mumota.Ndinovimba Tsamba Yangu yakasvika isina kurohwa dilution ikawanzwa mvura kuti ishaye taste🙏🇿🇼More life chibaba👏Respecf👊🏿👊🏿👊🏿 (Happy birthday President ED Mnangagwa, thank you for the work you are doing on our roads, driving has become smooth),” he wrote.

But this did not go well with many of his fans who bashed him for singing Mnangagwa praises. While some argued that fixing roads does not improve the economy, some blasted him for “bootlicking” to gain favours.

However, this did not deter Calaz from his position as he wrote….

Ndaona ndamutsa zvipoko zvepa social media zvakangwarira kuda kutsoma vanhu but haaa ini kana hamuhwinhi, Go and Register to Vote Siyanai Neni

CHEKUTANGA :Ed sandiye president wemuno here and isn’t i my right to say happy birthday to him? and nekutozowedzera zvandonzwa kuda kuwedzera?

CHEPIRI :I’m not biased, I call a spade a spade, whenever we point out parikutadzwa ne gvt sei musingauye muchiti hatichauya Kuma show? now that I acknowledged paari kugona ndatadza here? okay can I ask – ma roads haasi kugazirwa here? Saka ndatadza papi?.We all want a better Zimbabwe hant, or if zvirikuitwa nevamwe vasiri vamuno supoorter haisi change? Ndosara ndakuzvibvunza kuti muripa kuda Zimbabwe yakanaka here or mukuda inake murimi mazviita kana zvaitwa ne avo munongoti zvakadhakwa?

CHETATU: Ndataura about the song I dd letter to the president Ndichi bvunza kuti yakasvika here Tsamba isina kuchinjurudzwa ndatadzei?

CHEKUPEDZISIRA : Ndikati More Life Chibaba Ndatadzei, moda nditi afe here? Even my worst enemies in life hapana wandoshuwira kufa.. Souljahlovee was my rival asi kubva kare nanhasi ndinongoti Respect Chibaba imhosva inonzi?

If my post yaita usade kusauya Kuma shows angu,to unlike and unsbscribe my social media, or to stop listen to my music you’re more than welcome to do soo. Handikendenge, Handikwatiswe, Handiitiswe, Handipusiswe, I don’t sing for my super, I don’t post kuti ndihakire or kuti ndikuda kukumbira Mari or looking for favours, it’s been 2years tisingaimbe ndakafa here, we will perform kana time yaMwari Yasvika, and I will stand with the truth till I die and if I die I die ndinenge ndafira Chokwadi and what I believe in, Bhanditi 4life#bvopfiropariro#tisuanadhehwa