Mwonzora Admonishes Structure Less CCC

MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has ripped into the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) saying his outfit is the only serious opposition political party with structures.

In a diatribe at CCC during a press conference at party headquarters in Harare yesterday, Mwonzora who was responding to whether he will recall legislators who continue to pay allegiance to Chamisa, said his movement does not enjoy recalling people.

“The decision to recall anyone has never been of the president, it has always been a decision of the party leadership so where those people come from, the Provinces that they come from will make the decisions and what that decision is I don’t know, The MDC constitution is very clear if you join another political party then you cease to be a member of the MDC and the consequences will follow.

“We don’t enjoy recalling people but we also don’t enjoy breaking our Constitution, we are very particular about our constitution that’s why we are the only serious opposition political party with a constitution, with structures, with a process like the congress no one else of the major political parties that are there has the structures and policies that we have and we are very proud of that.

“We are the only party whose president allows people to contest him other political parties don’t and so on. We are going to focus on the congress that we are having in less than two weeks’ time and we are working for its success. We have defied the odds, we have defied the naysayers and we are slowly going on top of the situation,” said Mwonzora.

The MDC-T will hold its fifth extra ordinary congress in Harare on December 18 2022 where the party’s Women Assembly and Youth Assembly will elect substantive leaders.

Most senior party positions that were set to be contested at the congress saw candidates being elected unopposed.

