I’m HIV Negative: Stunner

Following revelations that his ex-wife Olinda Chapel is HIV positive, rapper, Desmond “Stunner” Chideme has come out revealing that he left the relationship without contracting the deadly virus.

Speaking in a statement on social media, the rapper bemoaned how his name continues to be dragged through the mud over past relationships indicating that he never contracted the disease.

“Mashark and fans of Stunner. Ndimi mune basa pazvese zvandinoita pa social media (mune power rinopfura rangu). My name keeps being dragged mumahumbwe evamwe and for the longest time you and I fought silently , hard and well to be were we are now from that time I spiritually fell up to when I found my happiness.

“My health status is no secret I have done and posted results years after that ordeal and I’m a frequent blood donor. I’m HIV NEGATIVE . My question to you is toitawo live here or we continue pushing basa redu re music (it’s been going well)?” said Stunner.

After breaking up with Olinda Stunner moved on with Dione whom he shares a daughter with.