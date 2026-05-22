National Sports Stadium Set for Comeback

The iconic National Sports Stadium is set to host an operational test match on 31 May as authorities move closer to fully reopening the country’s largest sporting facility following extensive renovations.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture said the fixture would serve as a key assessment of the stadium’s readiness ahead of the return of international and local sporting events.

The match to be staged in Harare will be held in partnership with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) with participating teams expected to be announced in the coming days.

Authorities said the operational test would examine several critical aspects of the refurbished facility including crowd movement, safety systems, seating arrangements, pitch quality and overall stadium operations.

“The Operational Test Match is intended to assess stadium systems, spectator flow, safety protocols, seating arrangements, pitch standards and overall operational readiness of the facility,” the ministry said.

The National Sports Stadium, long regarded as the home of Zimbabwean football, has undergone major upgrades aimed at meeting international standards after years of concerns over its condition.

According to the ministry, the renovated facility now features upgraded bucket seats, improved playing surfaces and modernised amenities designed to enhance the experience for players and spectators alike.

Officials described the upcoming fixture as a “historic moment” in efforts to restore the stadium’s status as a premier sporting venue.

“Members of the public are encouraged to come in their numbers and witness this historic moment as the giant National Sports Stadium prepares to reclaim its place as the home of Zimbabwean football and international sporting excellence,” the statement added.

The reopening of the stadium is likely to revive hopes that the country can once again host major regional and international matches on home soil.