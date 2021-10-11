Ngarivhume To Apply For Exception Of Charges

Transform Zimbabwe leader and 31 July movement organizer, Jacob Ngarivhume has notified the Harare Magistrates court of his intention to apply for exception of charges after his refusal of further remand appeal was dismissed today.

Ngarivhume told the court that he has been on remand for a long time and now wants to be freed.

He has asked the state to proceed by way of summons when they are ready for trial.

Ngarivhume’s lawyer, Moses Nkomo of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights told 263Chat that his client will apply for an exception of charges after the court quashed his application for refusal of further remand.

“We gave the state notice that we will apply for an exception of charges application after the court had decided to give the state another chance and trash our application.

“We have agreed that the defense will file the exception of charges application by 18 October and state will respond on 25 October while the court will make a ruling on 27 October 2021,” said Nkomo.

Ngarivhume, who called for the July 31 street demonstrations with support from the main opposition party MDC Alliance was arrested together with freelance journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and charged with inciting the public to commit violence.

Ngarivhume’s trial is provisionally set to start on the 27th of October provided his exception of charges application is not successful.